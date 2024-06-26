Nagpur Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion Of Extramarital Affair, Arrested

The police have charged the woman's husband with murder (Representational)

The Nagpur police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife over the suspicion that she was cheating on him, an official said today.

Dilpreet, alias Vicky Kulwinder Singh Virk, allegedly fatally attacked his wife Mannat Kaur, alias Meenu Virk (24), at their home in the Dixit Nagar area last night, he said.

The official said Mannat Kaur had earlier moved to her parent's home and filed a police complaint against her husband after the two fought over his suspicion that she was having an extramarital affair.

She went back to live with him after the police intervened, he said.

On Tuesday, Dilpreet allegedly hit Mannat with a heavy object, killing her. Dilpreet fled the scene but was arrested from a local bar around 3 am today, he said.

He has been charged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)