Ex-Professor Behind Bomb Hoax Emails, Held Grudge Against Judiciary

The 47-year-old mastermind behind hundreds of bomb hoax emails across the country harboured deep resentment towards the judicial system and often targeted courts, officials have said.

The new details emerged a day after Srinivas Louis, a resident of Mysuru, was arrested in connection with the fake bomb threats.

Louis told the police that he was embroiled in a property dispute in which his father was not receiving his rightful share, officials said. Having failed to secure the desired judgment from the court, he held a grudge against the judicial system, they added. He had even tried to pursue a law degree, they said.

Courts were his primary targets, but he also sent threatening emails to police departments. He did not just target institutions in Delhi, but across the country, and even in some cities in Pakistan, they added.

He was adept at masking his IP address, which helped him conceal his identity and location, making it difficult for the police to zero in on him.

Officials said the accused lived in Mysuru and had earlier worked as an assistant professor. He is in the Delhi Police's custody for six days.

A police team recovered his mobile phone from Mysuru, which he used to send a majority of the emails. The device has been sent for forensic analysis and is expected to yield more details about how he operated.

He sent emails multiple times a day to various locations, and most of these were in either Kannada or English, sources said.