Muzaffarnagar Coldest In Uttar Pradesh At 1.2 Degrees Celsius

Parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed intense cold today, with Muzaffarnagar recording a minimum temperature of 1.2 degrees Celsius -- the lowest in the state.

The night temperatures in Allahabad, Lucknow, Bareilly, Varanasi, Faizabad, Kanpur, Agra and Meerut divisions were below normal, a meteorological department release said.

Weather was dry over the state with shallow to moderate fog at isolated places, it said.

The weather office has forecast cold wave conditions at isolated places in west Uttar Pradesh over the next two days and shallow to moderate fog at certain places.