Muslim Man Converts, Marries A Hindu In Haryana, Given Police Protection

The couple were married in a Hindu ceremony (Representational)

A Muslim man in Haryana's Yamunanagar, who married a Hindu woman after converting to her religion, and his wife have been provided police protection following the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had last week said the state government has set up a three-member committee to draft a law against "love jihad", a term used by BJP leaders to describe religious conversions that take place in the guise of marriage.

The 21-year-old man, who also changed his name, married the 19-year-old woman on November 9 in a Hindu ceremony, Yamunanagar Superintendent of Police, Kamaldeep Goyal said on Tuesday.

The couple had approached the high court stating that they feared a threat to their lives and personal liberty from the girl's family, while further submitting that opposition to their marriage was a serious abuse of their rights provided under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The police later lodged the two in a protection home for several days, while acting on the high court's directive to evaluate the threat perception and provide security to them.

The police also met the girl's family and tried to convince them that the two were legally wedded and they should allow them to live together, the Mr Goyal said.

The girl had earlier declined to meet her family, who during a hearing in the case on November 11 wished to meet her once, he added.