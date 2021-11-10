Murder Accused Throws Slipper At Judge At Maharashtra Court, Misses

A case was registered against the accused for throwing the slipper at the judge. (Representational)

A man accused in a murder case hurled a slipper at a judge in a local court in Maharashtra's Thane district as he was angry that he was not being brought to the court on the dates of his hearing, police said today.

The incident took place at the court in Kalyan, where undertrial Roshan Ghorpade was being tried for the murder of his wife and mother, a police officer said.

During the hearing, Ghorpade picked up a slipper and hurled it at the judge. However, the footwear did not hit the judge as he ducked, the official said.

The security guards present in the courtroom pinned down the undertrial instantly, he said.

According to the police, Ghorpade was annoyed that he was not being brought to the court on dates of his hearing.

An offence under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the IPC has been registered against the accused, the officer added.

