Thane Court Dissolves Canada-Based Couple's Marriage Via Video Conferencing

A Thane court has granted divorce by mutual consent to a Canada-based couple by conducting the proceedings via video conferencing for the overseas residents.

The parties had voluntarily moved the petition and that it would be "just and proper" to dissolve the marriage, District Judge R S Bhakare said in the order on Monday.

Consequently, the marriage was dissolved by a decree of divorce, ending a legal process that spanned more than seven months The petitioners, a 31-year-old service professional and a 24-year-old woman, both living in different parts of Ontario, got married on March 9, 2022, in Mira Road area of Maharashtra's Thane city. Following differences, they began living separately from December 10, 2023.

The petition for divorce was filed on June 18, 2025, under the Special Marriage Act. Given their current residence outside India, the proceedings were initiated through a Power of Attorney.

The couple remained firm on their decision to part ways following the mandatory six-month waiting period, and appeared before the court virtually on Monday to confirm their stance.

Judge Bhakare, after reviewing the evidence provided via affidavits and the virtual testimony, granted divorce to them.

"Despite having mediated by the trained mediator the petitioners are not interested to cohabit with each other...The petitioners have mutually resolved the disputes regarding maintenance, alimony for past, present and future of each other. All the issues in between the petitioners have been settled," the court said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)