Case Against 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Producer, 2 Crew Members

Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah producer Asit Kumarr Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj based on a complaint from one of the show's actors.

The Powai Police has registered FIR under sections 354 and 509 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the police have not made any arrests yet.

"Powai Police recorded the statement of the actor in connection with her sexual harassment allegations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two other members of the crew. The Police will also summon Asit Kumarr Modi soon for his statement," Mumbai Police had earlier said.

However, Asit Modi has refused the allegations and called them baseless. He also claimed to take legal action against the actor for trying to defame him.

According to the Mumbai Police, they had received a written complaint from the actor.

"The actor from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has filed a written complaint against a producer alleging sexual harassment. According to her complaint, producer Asit Modi and some crew members sexually harassed her. However, an FIR has yet to be registered. We have started an inquiry," the Mumbai Police said earlier.

The accused trio and the team of directors earlier issued an official statement denying all the allegations saying the actor was being driven by vendetta as her work contract with the production house was terminated.