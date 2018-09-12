Mumbai Jail OK For Vijay Mallya? UK Court To Review "Step-By-Step Video"

Vijay Mallya has been charged with cases of financial irregularities amounting to Rs. 9,000 crore.

Wanted tycoon Vijay Mallya is back at a London court, which will review a video of the Mumbai jail cell where he might be lodged once he is extradited to India. The judge, who is hearing India's appeal for his extradition, had asked for the video to see if the facilities in Indian jails meet the stands of Europe's Human Rights Commission.

The judge is also likely to decide whether Vijay Mallya should face trial in India and she is likely to set aside the date for the final judgment in the extradition case.

The 62-year-old boss of the defunct Kingfisher Airline -- wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore -- had argued against his extradition, saying Indian jails do not have proper air and light. His defence team had demanded an inspection of the jail cell.

Later, the judge, Emma Arbuthnot, had asked the Indian authorities for a "step by step video" of the Barrack 12 of Arthur Road Jail. "I would like a video of Barrack 12, to see where the windows are... shot maybe at mid-day with no artificial lighting," the judge said.

The Crown Prosecution Service, which is arguing on behalf of the Indian government, had agreed and the video has been submitted to the court.

Outside the Westminster Magistrate's Court in London, Vijay Mallya said he has made a "very comprehensive offer" before the Karnataka High Court, "so that everybody gets paid".

Asked if he has convinced the court the he has the means to pay what he said he will, he said, "Obviously, that is why a settlement offer has been made. The hearing is on September 18".

Vijay Mallya has been in the UK since March 2016 and he holds indefinite leave to remain, which is equivalent to the Green Card in the US.