'Didn't Ask For Clemency': Vijay Mallya On His Offer To Karnataka Court

Fraud accused liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is contesting India's claims to extradite him and keep him in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail, told the media today that has made no request for clemency.

"I have not applied for any clemency plea or a plea bargain in my unconditional offer to the Karnataka High Court. I am ready to settle my dues... There are no further requests at all," Vijay Mallya said after the hearing of his case in London's Westminster court.

On June 26, in a statement from his London office, Vijay Mallya said he had petitioned the Karnataka High Court to permit him and his United Breweries Holding Ltd to sell their assets, worth around Rs 13,900 crore, under its supervision to repay creditors. The fugitive tycoon owes Indian banks around Rs 9,000 crore.

Denying the allegations of money-laundering and fraud, Vijay Mallya, who is out on bail, said, "You can't have a situation where assets are attached based on complaints by the banks... And yet, the interest metre is rising every day".

Calling it an "inequitable situation", the former owner of defunct Kingfisher Airlines said let the judiciary decide what is right.

The 62-year-old liquor baron told the court today that Indian jails have no light or fresh air. The judge has asked officials for an alternative film made during mid-day that could show the level of natural light inside the cells.

The Crown Prosecution Service presented a letter of assurance from India, which highlighted the clean any hygienic condition at the Arthur Road jail. Overcrowding, the government said, does not relate to Barrack 12 - which houses only six inmates.