Mumbai City To Observe 'No Honking Day' On June 14, In A Drive Against Noise Pollution

Unnecessary honking causes noise pollution.

The dream city of Mumbai, which is known for its bustling streets, vibrant culture, and stunning beaches, is also infamous for its traffic jams and noise pollution created by motorists.

To curb the noise pollution in the city, the Mumbai traffic police have decided to observe "No Hinking Day" on June 14.

In a statement, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, "Unnecessary honking causes noise pollution in the environment and also adversely affects human health. Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai, has decided to observe 'No Honking Day on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, to curb the trend of honking among motorists."

The Mumbai Traffic Police further said, "We urge the motorists to positively respond to 'No Honking Day' by not using the horns of their vehicles. Motorists are advised to ensure that the horns of their vehicles are as per the guidelines laid down in Rule No. 119 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989."

This bustling city does not need another reason for noise!



14 June 2023 will be observed as #NoHonkingDay throughout the city.



Motorists are advised to ensure that horns of their vehicles are as per guidelines in Rule No. 119 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989. pic.twitter.com/yf2F4eYobL — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 13, 2023

The Mumbai Traffic Police further said that action will be taken against those who are honking unnecessarily under Section 194 (F) of the MV Act, CMVR 119(2)/177 of the MV Act, and the Environment Protection Act 1986.

The departement also mentioned a few exceptions from this regulation for tomorrow, saying, "Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai, urges all the drivers and riders in Mumbai city, except ambulances, fire brigades, and other vehicles on emergency duties, not to honk the horns of their vehicle on June 14, 2023, and other days as well."