2 Silvery Gibbons, One Dead, One Alive, Seized At Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Customs seized two endangered silvery gibbons, one of which had died, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from a passenger coming from Bangkok, officials said on Thursday.

Based on specific intelligence, the passenger was intercepted on Wednesday, an official said.

"During baggage examination, we found two gibbons, one two-month-old and the other four-month-old, concealed in a basket inside a trolley bag. The passenger was arrested under the Customs Act and the Wildlife (Protection) Act," he said.

The silvery gibbon is native to Indonesia's Java island and is listed as "endangered" by the IUCN since less than 2,500 are left in the wild, he said.

"The fatality rate during air travel is higher for mammals. Even if they endure this travel and although the end customer of the syndicate may provide best facilities for these exotic pets, the survival rate of such species outside their indigenous habitat is very less," the official added.

In another operation, Customs arrested a passenger with 7.970 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana) worth Rs 7.97 crore. He had arrived here from Bangkok.

The narcotic substance was concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag of the passenger, the official said.

