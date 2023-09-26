Mulayam Singh Yadav's Statue, Installed 'Without Permission', Removed In UP

Mulayam Singh yadav's statue was allegedly installed without permission.

A six-foot-tall statue of late Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav installed at the party office here allegedly without prior permission was removed after a notice from the Nagar Palika Parishad, officials said on Tuesday.

The statue was installed on a platform at the SP office near the Nagar Palika Parishad office by district president Virendra Yadav.

Taking note of the statue, the civic body issued a notice to Mr Yadav on September 23 and also pasted it at the entrance of the SP office. According to the notice, the party was given 24 hours to take down the statue, failing which it would face action.

While Mr Yadav refused to comment on the matter, SP district vice president Alaknkar Singh said party members had collected Rs 10 lakh and got the statue made.

"The administration got it removed after pressuring us. After the notice was issued, we took down the statue ourselves on September 23," he said.

Executive Officer, Nagar Palika Parishad, Vinod Kumar Solanki said the SP office was opened by joining eight shops allotted to them by the civic body.

"Without permission, a hall and a room were constructed there. A statue cannot be installed without permission," Mr Solanki said in the notice.

He later said the statue had been removed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)