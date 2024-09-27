Siddaramaiah, Facing Land Scam Probe, Flags 'Minister In PM's Cabinet'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah - battling vehement calls to quit over the alleged Mysuru land scam - counterattacked Friday, flagging Janata Dal Secular boss HD Kumaraswamy and asking why his party's ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party, had not demanded his resignation too.

"Which government does HD Kumaraswamy belong to? There is an FIR... why did he not resign? He is a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet," he said Friday afternoon. Mr Kumaraswamy faces a police case over claims he provided "false information" before the Lok Sabha election.

The JDS boss is currently the Union Heavy Industries Minister. He lost no time in hitting back on X, beginning with a "'uighe, uighe to your sidvilasa" - which translates roughly as mocking praise.

He pointed to attempts by Siddaramaiah's earlier government to form an Anti-Corruption Bureau by clipping the state Lokayukta's wings, and contrasted that with him now trying to ensure the Lokayukta, and not the CBI, a federal agency, conducts inquiries against him.

"Isn't this karma, Mr Siddaramaiah? ACB was also dismissed by the High Court... and now you have sidelined the Lokayukta and closed the door for the CBI to enter the state..." he jeered, referring to a 2022 verdict that said the then state government could not set up an ACB as a Lokayukta is operating.

Mr. @siddaramaiah..

Ughe Ughe to your 'Sidvilasa'



Then: To escape from scams, you build a 'samadhi' for Lokayukta and formed ACB!



Now: The same Lokayukta is a place you found to get rid of 'Mudahagaran'!!



Isn't it Karma Mr siddaramaiah?

ACB was also dismissed by the High Court… — ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | H.D.Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) September 27, 2024

Siddaramaiah's jab at HD Kumaraswamy underlines the pressure - from the BJP, the JDS, and even by some within his own party - the Chief Minister faces in his battle to retain his post.

So far, though, he is defiant. On Thursday, after a special court ordered a police case and directed the Lokayukta to finish inquiries in three months, he declared "I am not afraid".

"I will fight. I am not afraid of anything. We are ready to face the investigation. I will fight this legally," he said after a second setback in as many days. On Wednesday the High Court had quashed his challenge to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot's sanction to prosecute a sitting Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister on Thursday also hit out at Mr Modi after the Prime Minister's sharp comments about the Congress government in Karnataka at a rally in poll-bound Haryana.

Prime Minister @narendramodi, in his usual reckless manner, has claimed there is infighting within the Karnataka Congress. It seems the PM has either misread or deliberately twisted the recent media reports, confusing BJP's internal chaos with Congress. I demand that he… — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 26, 2024

In a lengthy post on X Siddaramaiah told the PM "don't throw stones while sitting in a glass house", pointing to what he said was infighting in his party's state unit.

MUDA Land Scam Case

Siddaramaiah faces an inquiry into claims his wife, Parvathi, was allotted multiple plots of land in an upmarket Mysuru area as compensation for land elsewhere - an exchange that allegedly cost the state losses of at least Rs 4,000 crore - taken for infrastructure projects.

He has firmly denied the charge; last month he said he had not done anything illegal in a political career of four decades, and expressed confidence the judiciary would absolve him.

The Chief Minister, who has been firmly backed by his party; his deputy, DK Shivakumar; and members of his Cabinet, has also, so far, dismissed calls to summon the CBI, insisting the inquiry will be handled by the Mysuru branch of the state Lokayukta.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, his government withdrew general consent for the federal agency in a move many see as a pre-emptive measure in case the High Court orders a CBI probe.

The agency now cannot investigate in Karnataka without the state government's permission.

Law Minister HK Patil refused any link between this move and the land scam allegations facing the Chief Minister, expressing, as many other opposition parties have, "concerns about the misuse of the agency". "They are biased... that is why are taking this decision," he said.

