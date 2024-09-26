'CBI Biased': Karnataka Withdraws Agency's Permission To Probe Cases In State

The Karnataka government on Friday afternoon withdrew open consent to the CBI to conduct investigations within its territory. Law Minister HK Patil said the state wished to flag the "biased" actions of the federal agency and ruled out any link to land scam allegations facing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Chief Minister faces a police case, as ordered Wednesday by a trial court, in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority land scam. This comes after the Karnataka High Court, on Tuesday, quashed Siddaramaiah's challenge to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot's prosecution order.

"We are withdrawing open consent for CBI investigations in the state. We are expressing our concerns about the misuse of the agency. They are biased... that is why are taking this decision," he said.

"This is not because of MUDA..." Mr Patil told reporters.

"In all cases we have referred to the CBI they have not filed chargesheets... leaving many cases pending. They also refused to investigate cases we sent. There are numerous such instances."