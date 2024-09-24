"Truth Will Come Out": Siddaramaiah After Court Setback In Land Scam Case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah - facing prosecution in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority, or MUDA, land scam case - underlined his confidence in the judicial system Tuesday, and said, "I believe in the law and the Constitution... The truth will finally win". He also slammed the "revenge politics" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP central government.

"I have faith in the court. All MLAs, leaders, and workers of our party, and the Congress leadership have stood by me and encouraged me to continue the fight. The BJP and JDS have resorted to political retaliation against me because I am pro-poor and fighting for social justice," he said.

The Chief Minister also indicated - as was widely expected - that he intends to mount further legal challenges to the Governor's sanction. "I will consult with experts on whether such an investigation is allowed under the law or not... I am confident the investigation - under 17A - will be cancelled."

Karnataka HC dismisses petition by CM Siddaramaiah challenging Governor's sanction for his prosecution in alleged MUDA scam.



CM releases a press statement - "I will not hesitate to investigate. I will consult with experts on whether such an investigation is allowed under law or… pic.twitter.com/UzFyhBsBhF — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2024

A combative Siddaramaiah also labelled the alleged MUDA land scam a "sham" and ripped into opposition leaders - mostly from the BJP - who this afternoon once again demanded he quit. The calls for his resignation, he thundered, were because the BJP had no answer to his welfare schemes.

"The leaders asking for my resignation (today) are the same who opposed schemes implemented by me for the poor and oppressed people... the people of Karnataka did not give the BJP majority to come to power on its own, so it has to win power by conducting 'Operation Kamala (Lotus)," he said.

Karnataka CM releases a press statement - "The MUDA case is just a sham. The main objective of BJP and JD(S) is to stop our government's schemes which favor the poor and the oppressed...The leaders who are asking for my resignation are the same ones who have opposed the schemes… — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2024

The 'Operation Kamala' jibe was a reference to Congress' claims the BJP seeks to destabilise elected governments by targeting senior leaders from ruling parties and unsettling their administration.

The Congress has claimed the charges against Siddaramaiah are part of the BJP's plan to topple its government in the southern state, which it flipped last year after a surprisingly dominant election win.

Siddaramaiah's cabinet colleagues, Priyank Kharge and Ramalinga Reddy, have also come out in support, declaring there is no need for their boss to resign and that he is a "100 per cent clean Chief Minister". Perhaps more significantly, Siddaramaiah's deputy, DK Shivakumar, has also backed him.

Mr Shivakumar told reporters, "We will stand by him... we will support him. He has been doing good work for state and party." This is key because Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar faced-off for the Chief Minister's post after the 2023 election, with many believing it created a rift in the party.

The Congress has also backed Siddaramaiah, with national spokesperson Shama Mohamed pointing out "many leaders from the JDS and BJP (also) got it (i.e., they were also allotted land).

"All this happened during the BJP rule... there was a judgement today but the Chief Minister will explore other possibilities. It is not the end of the road," she said, laughing off some BJP leaders' 'satyameva jayate' ('truth will win') celebration. "We know who the convicted Chief Minister was... " she said, referring to 2011, when ex Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was convicted of corruption and jailed.

But the High-court in 2015 set aside this order, thereby quashing the cases against him.

BJP Demands Siddaramaiah Resign

The BJP, meanwhile, has upped its attack on Siddaramaiah, demanding, once again, he resign.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called the verdict a "slap on the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah". "The Karnataka High Court has answered all questions that were raised (and now) Siddaramaiah should resign, so an impartial investigation can be conducted by the CBI..."

Also, flagging the court's observation - that "there is no fault in the Governor's actions - BY Vijayendra, the BJP's state unit boss, "respectfully" demanded that the Chief Minister must now resign since there are allegations of financial impropriety against his family members.

"I request the Chief Minister to keep aside his charges against the Governor, respect the High Court order and, since there are allegations that your family is involved... you should respectfully resign."

"Governor Applied Mind In Abundance": Court

Earlier today the High Court dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition challenging Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot's decision to sanction prosecution of the Chief Minister. The court disagreed with the argument that Mr Gehlot "did not apply his mind", and that his order was therefore "fully reviewable". Justice M Nagaprasanna said the Governor, in fact, applied his mind "in abundance".

The court subsequently also dismissed a plea by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Chief Minister, to stay its order for two weeks.

The High Court's ruling means the lower court can now initiate legal proceedings against the Chief Minister, which will include filing a first information report and ramp up pressure on Siddaramaiah.

Ahead of the verdict, security had been ramped up around his residence and the police were told to be on high alert to avert "untoward incidents", underlining the political tension over the alleged land scam.

MUDA Land Scam Case Explained

The alleged MUDA scam focuses on the value of land allotted to the Chief Minister's wife, Parvathi, in an upmarket area of Mysuru as compensation for land elsewhere taken for infra development.

Critics allege the value of land allotted grossly - by Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 crore - exceeds that taken.

Specifically, in a complaint filed by an activist, TJ Abraham, that named the Chief Minister, his wife and son, and senior MUDA officials, it was alleged that allotment of 14 alternative sites in a Mysuru neighbourhood was illegal and caused a loss of Rs 45 crore.

Siddaramaiah had claimed the land was gifted by his wife's brother in 1998. However, another activist Snehmayi Krishna alleged the brother had procured it illegally and registered it using forged documents with help from government officials. The land was shown to have been bought in 1998.

Siddaramaiah's wife sought compensation in 2014 when he held the top post.

The Governor's clearance to prosecute came on August 17, and sparked furious protests by the Congress, with the ruling party holding state-wide dharnas, foot-marches and rallies against Mr Gehlot.

