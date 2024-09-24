'Siddaramaiah Must Quit': BJP After Land Scam Setback, Congress Defiant

The MUDA land scam allegedly took place during Siddaramaiah's earlier tenure as Chief Minister (File).

The BJP on Tuesday demanded Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resign his post. This was shortly after the High Court ruled in favour of Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot's order sanctioning the Congress leader's prosecution in the alleged MUDA land scam case.

However, Siddaramaiah's cabinet colleagues and party hit back strongly, labelling him a "'clean hand' Chief Minister" and counter-accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of plotting a "big conspiracy".

There is "no question of any resignation", Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called the verdict a "slap on the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah". "The Karnataka High Court has answered all questions that were raised (and now) Siddaramaiah should resign, so an impartial investigation can be conducted by the CBI..."

In a key statement - seen as a riposte to the Congress' claims the charges against the Chief Minister were orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party to destablise and bring down Siddaramaiah's administration - Mr Joshi also declared the BJP "has no desire to topple the state government".

Meanwhile, flagging the court's observation - that "there is no fault in the Governor's actions - BY Vijayendra, the BJP's state unit boss, "respectfully" demanded that the Chief Minister must now resign since there are allegations of financial impropriety against his family members.

"I request the Chief Minister to keep aside his charges against the Governor, respect the High Court order and, since there are allegations that your family is involved... you should respectfully resign."

"BJP has been relentlessly fighting against the corrupt Congress. They said BJP is plotting a political conspiracy... but the High Court has clearly said Governor's decision is correct. Accepting this, Chief Minister should resign immediately..." Mr Vijayendra told reporters.

Mr Vijayendra, also the son of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, isn't the only BJP leader to have taken shots at the Congress this afternoon. Lahar Singh Saroya, the party's Rajya Sabha MP from the southern state, has demanded the ruling party "apologise to the Governor's office".

"If they (the Congress) have any morality left... then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign."

Four-time MLA and the BJP's former National General Secretary, CT Ravi, offered a more scathing response, telling Siddaramaiah to "resign to your dignity". "Law is the same for everyone... is there a separate law for Siddaramaiah? Did we tell him to be corrupt? They did it and are now accusing us."

The Congress, meanwhile, has claimed a "conspiracy" against its Chief Minister and government, with Siddaramaiah's deputy and state unit boss, DK Shivakumar, backing "my Chief Minister".

There is no question (of Siddaramaiah's resignation)... he has not done anything wrong and is not involved in any scam. This is a political conspiracy by the BJP against all opposition leaders."

"We will stand by him... we will support him. He has been doing good work for state and party," Mr Shivakumar told reporters. His support is seen as critical in the context of pressure on Siddaramaiah to quit, given the two faced off for the position after the Congress won last year's Assembly election.

Karnataka ministers Priyank Kharge (who is also the son of Congress boss Mallikarjun Kharge) and Ramalinga Reddy have also backed Siddaramaiah, insisting there is no resign for him to resign.

"He is a 'clean hand' Chief Minister. We don't find a Chief Minister like this... he is 100 per cent clean but BJP people are most corrupt in India... there is no value to their words," Mr Reddy thundered.

