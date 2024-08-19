"In 40 Years Did Nothing Wrong": Under-Fire Siddaramaiah In Land Scam Case

MUDA Land Scam Case: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (R) faces prosecution on corruption charges (File).

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah - facing prosecution over alleged irregularities in allotment of land by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, and the opposition BJP's demands that he resign - said Monday he had not done anything wrong in his political career spanning four decades.

The senior Congress leader declared he had been a Chief Minister and a Minister over the course of his career and had "never misused power for personal gains". He also dismissed protests by the BJP, saying, "In politics it is natural that parties will protest... so let them protest, I am clean."

"I have full faith in the judicial system... a petition (has been) filed and it is coming up for hearing... I am sure of interim relief and quashing of the prosecution sanctioned by the Governor," he said.

The Chief Minister this morning moved the Karnataka High Court against the Governor's decision.

READ | In K'taka Chief Minister vs Governor Row, Siddaramaiah's High Court Move

On Saturday Siddaramaiah had tweeted calling the Governor's decision "anti-Constitution" and "against the law". "It will be questioned in court. I have done no wrong to resign," he said.

A massive row erupted in Karnataka over the weekend after Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot sanctioned prosecution of the Chief Minister on corruption charges in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, or MUDA, case after petitions by three activists.

READ | Karnataka Governor Clears Chief Minister's Prosecution In Land Scam

The Governor said his order was necessary to conduct a "neutral, objective, and non-partisan investigation", adding he is prima facie "satisfied" the alleged infractions were, in fact, committed.

Congress Protests Governor's Sanction OK

The sanction sparked furious protests by the Congress, which today held state-wide protests - dharnas, foot-marches and rallies in district headquarters including Mysuru - against Mr Gehlot.

The Chief Minister criticised the Governor for being a "puppet" of the BJP, the main opposition in the state, while Siddaramaiah's deputy, DK Shivakumar, called the sanction the "murder of democracy".

READ | Siddaramaiah's Swipe At Governor Amid Calls For Resignation

The Governor's sanctioning of the prosecution followed a notice to the Chief Minister asking why the investigation against him shouldn't proceed. Siddaramaiah was given seven days to respond.

The state government called the notice a "gross misuse of Constitutional office".

As the controversy has grown, and have calls for Siddaramaiah to resign, the Chief Minister has remained firm, demanding, "Tell me why I should resign? According to me the Governor has to resign... because he acted like a puppet in the hands of the Government of India... "

The BJP has demanded Siddaramaiah - who faces the ruling Congress' first major challenge since a surprisingly dominant win in the 2023 Assembly election - resign to facilitate the investigation.

MUDA Land Scam Case Explained

The alleged MUDA scam focuses on the value of land allotted to the Chief Minister's wife, Parvathi, in an upmarket area of Mysuru as compensation for land elsewhere taken for infra development.

Critics allege the value of land allotted grossly - by Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 crore - exceeds that taken.

NDTV Explains | MUDA Case In Which Siddaramaiah May Be Prosecuted

Specifically, in a complaint filed by an activist, TJ Abraham, that named the Chief Minister, his wife and son, and senior MUDA officials, it was alleged that allotment of 14 alternative sites in a Mysuru neighbourhood was illegal and caused a loss of Rs 45 crore.

READ | 3.16 Acres Bought For Rs 1 In 1935: Siddaramaiah On Mysuru Land Scam

Siddaramaiah had claimed the land was gifted by his wife's brother in 1998. However, another activist Snehmayi Krishna alleged the brother had procured it illegally and registered it using forged documents with help from government officials. The land was shown to have been bought in 1998.

The Chief Minister's wife sought compensation in 2014 when Siddaramaiah held the top post.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.