Siddaramaiah's Swipe At Governor Amid Calls For Resignation: 10 Points

Mr Gehlot's move has opened the door to probe agencies to investigate the allegations against Siddaramaiah linked to land allotment in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Following the announcement, the BJP has been demanding Siddaramaiah, who belongs to the Congress, to resign. This is the first major challenge to the 15-month-old Congress government in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah has indicated he will give a huge fight. "Tell me why I should resign? According to me the Governor has to resign, because he acted like a puppet in the hands of the government of India... Tell me, what is the offence that I have committed?" Siddaramaiah told reporters.

In the case now known as "MUDA scam", compensatory sites were allegedly allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by MUDA.

The Opposition BJP in Karnataka has alleged the "MUDA scam" is in the magnitude of Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore. State BJP chief BY Vijayendra said Siddaramaiah should resign to ensure a transparent and unbiased investigation.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also called the Governor's move "unconstitutional" and "undemocratic", and claimed the entire Congress party and the state government stand with Siddaramaiah. "The [Opposition] INDIA bloc has expressed its solidarity with the Chief Minister. These are false allegations and we will fight it legally and politically," Mr Shivakumar said.

Siddaramaiah, too, said the decision by the Governor who is "functioning like a puppet in the hands of the central government" was expected. The Chief Minister said they will question the Governor's move in court and will fight it legally.

In Bengaluru, a massive protest was organised by Congress workers and members of the Karnataka Pradesh Kurubara Sangha, demanding removal of the Governor. Raising slogans against Mr Gehlot, they burnt his effigies and carried placards saying, "Remove Governor, Save State".

The Governor had said his order was necessary to conduct a neutral, objective, and non-partisan investigation, adding he is prima facie "satisfied" that the allegations and the supporting material disclose offences have been committed.