Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Police Case Against HD Kumaraswamy On Grounds Of 'False Statements'

An FIR has been lodged against Janata Dal (Secular) leader and NDA candidate from Mandya HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday on grounds of "false statements" in connection with elections.

The FIR has been filed under Section 123(4) of RP Act and 171(G) of IPC.

"FIR is registered against HD Kumaraswamy of JDS by the FST of Gubbi, Tumkuru, on the grounds of false statements in connection with elections. FIR No. 149/2024 is registered at Gubbi PS u/s 123(4) of RP Act and 171(G) of IPC," Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer's official handle shared in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, FIR was also lodged against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The polling in Karnataka for the 28 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha will be held on April 26 and May 7 in the second and third phases, respectively.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

