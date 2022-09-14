Mother, Teen Son Found Dead In Bengaluru; Police Suspect Suicide

The bodies have been shifted to the Victoria hospital. (Representational)

A mother and son were found dead at their house at Hosaguddadahalli in Karnataka.

The duo has been identified as Laxmamma, 48, and her son Madan, 13.

"The information was received around 2.15 pm at the limits of Byatarayanapura police station, wherein it was reported that Laxmamma and her son Madan were found [dead] at their house at Hosaguddadahalli," said Lakshman B Nimbaragi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Bengaluru.

He further said that the bodies have been shifted to the Victoria hospital.

The DCP added that the reason for the "suicide" is yet to be ascertained and they are looking into the matter.

Further details are awaited.

