Mother, Son Killed As Truck Collides With Bike On Delhi-Meerut Expressway

A 23-year-old man and his mother were killed on Friday when a truck hit their motorcycle in this district, police said.

The accident took place in Masoori police station area, they said.

According to the police, Vikas was travelling from Muzaffarnagar to Delhi with his 47-year-old mother Mukesh when the accident took place on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

Inspector-in-charge (SHO) of Masoori police station Ravindra Chand Pant said that on receiving the information about the accident, the police reached the spot and took them to the nearest hospital where the doctors declared the two dead.

The SHO said the police have seized the truck, but the driver fled the spot.

Police are trying to arrest the driver. He said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

