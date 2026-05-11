More Trouble For EPS As AIADMK Faces Fresh Leadership Churn After Poll Loss

Fresh signs of turbulence have emerged within the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK after the party's newly-elected MLAs arrived at the Assembly in two visibly separate groups, triggering speculation of a growing challenge to the former chief minister's leadership.

While a larger bloc of legislators reportedly came under the leadership of senior AIADMK leader SP Velumani, a smaller group accompanied EPS, as Palaniswami is known. The optics have intensified chatter over a possible demand for a change in the party's legislature leadership.

The development comes at a difficult time for the AIADMK, which has now suffered four successive electoral defeats after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa - the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 and 2026 Assembly polls.

After Jayalalithaa's death, her close aide VK Sasikala, who became the party chief, handpicked EPS to succeed her, effectively unseating O Panneerselvam or OPS, who was briefly seen as her political successor. EPS and OPS later reconciled and moved against Sasikala - while she was in jail - expelling her from the party and introducing a dual leadership model within the AIADMK.

But after completing his tenure as chief minister, EPS eventually sidelined and expelled OPS, consolidating power as the sole leader. He amended party bylaws, making it harder for an ordinary AIADMK worker to rise to the post of General Secretary - a move critics within the party said went against the spirit of founder MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, who had envisioned the party as a movement where grassroots cadres could rise to the top.

The current internal churn has once again raised questions over whether EPS can retain his grip over the party after repeated electoral setbacks.

Questions over EPS' leadership have grown louder in recent days, especially after a section of newly elected AIADMK MLAs, considered sympathetic to TVK chief Vijay, were shifted to a resort in Puducherry. The legislators were reportedly rallying behind former minister, former MP and current MLA CV Shanmugam, and were said to be pushing for the AIADMK to support Vijay and seek a power-sharing arrangement in a possible coalition government.

The EPS camp, however, maintained that all was well within the party. AIADMK sources claimed the MLAs were moved to the resort only to prevent alleged poaching attempts by the TVK. Party insiders also admitted there had initially been differences within the AIADMK over whether to support Vijay, but claimed the issue was settled after EPS decided against extending support.

EPS himself later visited the MLAs in what was seen as an effort to contain the unrest. But the political signals remained hard to ignore. After returning, several of the legislators again gathered at the office of Shanmugam, even as Vijay secured the numbers needed to form the government.

Sources indicate both Shanmugam and Velumani are now being discussed internally as possible contenders for the post of AIADMK Legislature Party leader. No leader from either camp, however, has spoken on record about the developments.

The internal strain has also been linked to the collapse of a larger coalition formula that EPS had reportedly explored after the fractured verdict. According to sources, the plan envisaged EPS staking claim to form the government with outside support from the DMK, while allies would receive ministerial berths in a broad anti-TVK arrangement.

However, that proposal appears to have collapsed after the CPI(M) strongly opposed the idea, reportedly calling it “against the spirit of the people's mandate”.

Vijay's success in quickly securing majority support has also effectively shut the door on any such alternative coalition experiment.

The coming days are now expected to be crucial for the AIADMK, as the party prepares to elect its Legislature Party leader amid growing uncertainty over whether EPS still commands the confidence and backing of a majority of his MLAs.