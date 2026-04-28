More Defections To Hit AAP In Punjab? Akali Dal Claims 2 MPs To Jump Ship

Days after the Aam Aadmi Party lost seven of its MPs to the BJP, a senior leader of Akali Dal has indicated that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party will weaken further in the state. Two more parliamentarians from AAP are likely to abandon the party, Bikram Singh Majithia has claimed in an online post, citing what he has referred to as his "sources."

"Another day, another departure loading...Sources indicate two Lok Sabha MPs may soon be flying out of Aam Aadmi Party. The "frequent flier" list just keeps growing," said the general secretary at Shiromani Akali Dal said, tagging AAP, Kejriwal, and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The AAP is yet to react to the SAD leader's claim.

The party currently has three members in Lok Sabha; all from Punjab. India's anti-defection law allows members to break away and merge with another party if they constitute two-thirds of the party's total strength in that House. This means if Akali Dal's claim turns out to be true, the two MPs can avoid disqualification and join another party.

In such a scenario, the AAP would be left with just four MPs - three in Rajya Sabha and one in Lok Sabha. The party has already been split after young MP Raghav Chadha broke away from its ranks a few days earlier, taking away two-thirds of its strength in Rajya Sabha.

Justifying his move, Chadha had accused the AAP of being "corrupt and compromised". The AAP had called his move a "betrayal" despite elevating him to an MLA and then an MP.