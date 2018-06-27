Monsoon 2018 LIVE Updates: Rains In Delhi Drop Temperature In The City, Cause Water Logging

Delhi Rains: Rain for the past 15 hours has brought temperature down by 6 degrees in the morning

It rained in Delhi today bringing the temperature down by nearly 6 degrees Celsius this morning. The weather department had, last week, predicted pre-monsoon rain in Delhi NCR starting from today, with regular monsoon to arrive between June 29 and July 1.

India's financial capital Mumbai has been experiencing rainfall since Sunday, with rain causing water logging on Monday. Mumbai's Santacruz received 231 mm rain on Sunday. The last time it had rained so heavily was in June 2015, when Mumbai received 283.4 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, for the rest of India, the government issued an advisory forecast, warning rapid rise in water levels of rivers in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Assam, Meghalaya and north Bengal after a prediction of heavy rainfall for this week.

Here are the LIVE updates for the weather today: