Delhi Police Advises Commuters As Traffic Jams Accompany Pre-Monsoon Rain

Several areas in Delhi saw Traffic jams due to water logging after an hour-long spell of rain today

Rain, water logging and traffic jams are almost synonymous for most cities and towns in India, and Delhi is no exception. Many areas in the national capital, which received pre-monsoon rain for an hour this morning, are facing problems due to water logging. This also led to traffic jams in several areas in Delhi and neighbouring regions.

Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh, South Extension, and several areas along Delhi's Ring road and Outer Ring road had traffic jams this morning. Delhi Traffic Police has been advising commuters regularly on their verified Twitter handle.

According to the Delhi Police, there is obstruction in traffic on the Outer Ring road between Munirka and Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover due to water logging. They also issued a traffic alert advising people to avoid a stretch on Vande Mataram marg between Karol Bagh and Dhaula Kuan as there is water logging on both sides of the road.

Another road which commuters have been asked to avoid is the Gurgaon Road - Parade Road stretch, going towards Gurugram.

Though not rain related, another major stretch where there is a traffic jam is the section between Ashram and Lajpat Nagar. The traffic congestion here is due to a broken down bus on Lajpat Nagar flyover on Ring road.

After a week of intense heat in Delhi, rain in the national capital has brought the temperature down by nearly 6 degrees Celsius this morning. The weather department had, last week, predicted pre-monsoon rain in Delhi NCR from today, with regular monsoon to arrive between June 29 and July 1.

According to the India Meteorological Department or IMD, the weather in Delhi and surrounding regions today will be "generally cloudy, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers."

