Pre-Monsoon Showers Cool Down Delhi, Mercury Dips 6 Degrees

Delhi Weather: Rain in the last 15 hours has brought down the temperature in Delhi by 8 degrees

After a week of intense heat in Delhi, rain in the national capital has brought the temperature down by nearly 6 degrees Celsius this morning. The weather department had, last week, predicted pre-monsoon rain in Delhi NCR from today, with regular monsoon to arrive between June 29 and July 1.

According to the India Meteorological Department or IMD, the weather in Delhi and surrounding regions today will be "generally cloudy, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers." The maximum temperature in Delhi will be 32 degrees Celsius, which is 5 degrees below normal, and the minimum temperature will settle at 28 degrees Celsius, considered normal for this time of year.

"The Monsoon will arrive in Delhi between June 29 and July 1, which is the normal time for the arrival of Monsoon in the national capital," a senior official from IMD said last week.

Over the last seven days, the temperature in Delhi rose to nearly 42 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal, prior to which Delhi experienced a series of severe dust storms. However, the national capital got respite from the excessive heat as temperatures fell by more than 8 degrees in last 24 hours.

Yesterday's maximum temperature was recorded at 34.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. According to the MeT department, the temperature in the national capital will remain well below 34 degrees for at least the next three days.

The air quality in Delhi has also improved considerably, with the Air Quality Index or AQI at 110 yesterday against 192 on Monday, both considered moderate.