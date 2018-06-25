Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: In Mumbai, Water Logging In City Areas, Local Trains Delayed

Mumbai: Mumbai rains have resulted in water logging in some parts of the city today along with delays in trains and traffic moving slowly. The Indian Meteorological Department has said that heavy to very heavy rains were expected to continue.
Two people died and five were injured on Sunday after a tree fell on them near Metro Cinema at MG Road in South Mumbai's Marine Lines area, according to news agency ANI.
In South Mumbai's Colaba and Santa Cruz, rainfall of 90 mm and 195 mm were recorded respectively at 5.30 am. Water logging was reported at Sion station which resulted in a delay of 5-7 minutes, according to Central Railways.
Western Railways have also said that the Uttar Pradesh line between Bhilad and Sanjan in Mumbai division was affected from 7.45 am. Western Railways however said suburban trains were running with no disruption, adding that a slight delay occurred due to low visibility.
According to Mumbai police, traffic slowed down at JVLR bridge, Vikhroli, Khar, Malad subway and Andheri subway due to water logging.
Trains between Thane and Byculla stations delayed due to rains
Because of heavy rain, trains on the Up and Down lines are running late by 15-20 minutes, according to news agency ANI.
#Mumbai: Due to heavy rainfall between Thane and Byculla stations, trains on Up and Down lines running late by 15-20 minutes. #MumbaiRain- ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018
Heavy rain lashes #Mumbai; Visuals from Eastern Express highway pic.twitter.com/82iX2L6v7J- ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018
Heavy rain lashes #Mumbai, resulting in water-logging; Visuals from Postal Colony in Chembur East pic.twitter.com/Uej7aSVxnM- ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018
Mumbai's Malad, Powai and Mulund areas received maximum rain on Sunday: PTI
Rains lashed Mumbai incessantly on Sunday. Malad (West) received the highest amount of rainfall at 110.80 mm between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm on Sunday, according to weather department officials. Powai received 77.80 mm rain and Mulund (West) received 76 mm rain.
