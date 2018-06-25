Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: In Mumbai, Water Logging In City Areas, Local Trains Delayed

Mumbai Rains: The Indian Meteorological Department has said that heavy to very heavy rains in Mumbai were expected to continue.

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: June 25, 2018 09:40 IST
Mumbai Rains: Water logging in several areas in Mumbai resulted in slow traffic and slight train delays

Mumbai:  Mumbai rains have resulted in water logging in some parts of the city today along with delays in trains and traffic moving slowly. The Indian Meteorological Department has said that heavy to very heavy rains were expected to continue.

Two people died and five were injured on Sunday after a tree fell on them near Metro Cinema at MG Road in South Mumbai's Marine Lines area, according to news agency ANI.

In South Mumbai's Colaba and Santa Cruz, rainfall of 90 mm and 195 mm were recorded respectively at 5.30 am. Water logging was reported at Sion station which resulted in a delay of 5-7 minutes, according to Central Railways.

Western Railways have also said that the Uttar Pradesh line between Bhilad and Sanjan in Mumbai division was affected from 7.45 am. Western Railways however said suburban trains were running with no disruption, adding that a slight delay occurred due to low visibility.

According to Mumbai police, traffic slowed down at JVLR bridge, Vikhroli, Khar, Malad subway and Andheri subway due to water logging.
 

Jun 25, 2018
09:32 (IST)
Mumbai rains resulted in two deaths and five injuries on Sunday

Jun 25, 2018
09:24 (IST)
Trains between Thane and Byculla stations delayed due to rains

Because of heavy rain, trains on the Up and Down lines are running late by 15-20 minutes, according to news agency ANI.


Jun 25, 2018
Jun 25, 2018
09:19 (IST)
Mumbai's Malad, Powai and Mulund areas received maximum rain on Sunday: PTI

Rains lashed Mumbai incessantly on Sunday. Malad (West) received the highest amount of rainfall at 110.80 mm between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm on Sunday, according to weather department officials. Powai received 77.80 mm rain and Mulund (West) received 76 mm rain.
