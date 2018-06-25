Heavy Rain Causes Wall Collapse In Mumbai's Wadala, Cars Stuck In Debris

An entire wing of the building has been evacuated.

A huge section of the compound wall of Mumbai's Lloyds estate collapsed taking with it at least 15 vehicles this morning after incessant rain struck several parts of Mumbai. The dramatic visuals from Antop Hill in Wadala show several cars stuck in debris while residents were trapped inside the building.The civic body and the fire officials have vacated an entire wing of the building which has houses of senior lawyers, judges and businessmen.The residents have been evacuated and no casualty was reported in the incident, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster management cell said.Mumbai received 231.4 mm rain in the last 24 hours, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. So much rainfall is categorised as extremely heavy showers, IMD Mumbai Director Ajay Kumar told news agency Press Trust of India."This is the first extremely heavy rainfall recorded in Mumbai in the current season. The rain intensity has gone up since yesterday afternoon and is expected to continue further," he said.