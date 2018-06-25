Heavy Rain Slows Down Mumbai Rush Hour Traffic, Trains

Mumbai Rains: The subways in Andheri, Khar and Malad were water-logged, leading to slow moving traffic, Mumbai police said.

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: June 25, 2018 09:55 IST
Mumbai Rains: Residents in many areas were seen wading through water-logged streets.

Mumbai:  Locals trains in Mumbai are running behind schedule and slow traffic is being reported from several areas after heavy rain lashed Mumbai last night and this morning. Civic body officials placed pumps on stand-by as many low-lying areas in the city reported water logging.

Residents in Chembur were seen wading through water-logged streets. A wall collapsed in Antop Hil in south Mumbai's Wadala; no casualties have been reported.

The downpour led to water-logging in subways in suburbs of Andheri, Khar and Malad, affecting traffic, Mumbai Police said. A container broke down on a bridge on the Eastern Express Highway, leading to traffic to slow down during the morning rush hour.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 110.80 mm between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, a Met department official said. "Expect showers to be as intense today as well," private weather forecaster Skymet said.
 
Many Twitter users shared pictures of water-logging and traffic, with #MumbaiRains remaining the top trend on Twitter this morning.

