Heavy Rain Slows Down Mumbai Rush Hour Traffic, Trains

Residents in Chembur were seen wading through water-logged streets. A wall collapsed in Antop Hil in south Mumbai's Wadala; no casualties have been reported.
The downpour led to water-logging in subways in suburbs of Andheri, Khar and Malad, affecting traffic, Mumbai Police said. A container broke down on a bridge on the Eastern Express Highway, leading to traffic to slow down during the morning rush hour.
CommentsOn Sunday, Mumbai recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 110.80 mm between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, a Met department official said. "Expect showers to be as intense today as well," private weather forecaster Skymet said.
#Mumbai heavy #Rains to continue. Officer goers please take your call accordingly. Disruption in local trains flights and traffic is possible. #MumbaiRains#MumbaiMonsoon@SkymetWeather— Mahesh Palawat (@Mpalawat) June 25, 2018
Many Twitter users shared pictures of water-logging and traffic, with #MumbaiRains remaining the top trend on Twitter this morning.
