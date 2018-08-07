Top Leader Of Bangaldesh-Based Terror Outfit Arrested In Bengaluru

Mohammed Jahidul Islam alias Kausar of Jamaat-ul-Mujhahiddin Bangladesh (JMB) was picked up from his rented house near Ramanagara area on Monday by an NIA team, the agency said.

All India | | Updated: August 07, 2018 23:14 IST
The NIA said in a release that 38-year old Islam was the mastermind in the Bodh Gaya explosives case

Bengaluru: 

A top India operative of Bangladesh-based terror outfit JMB has been arrested near Bengaluru by the National Investigation Agency in connection with recovery of two bombs in Bodh Gaya in Bihar in January this year, the agency said today.

Some electronic devices, besides "traces" of explosives, were recovered during a search of the house.

The NIA said in a release that 38-year old Islam was the mastermind in the Bodh Gaya explosives case and on his directions, his close associate Mustafizur Rehman alias Shahin had arranged and assembled the bombs, which were found on January 20 when the Dalai Lama was on a visit to the pilgrimage town. The bombs were later deactivated.

"He is the top leader of JMB (Jamaat-ul-Mujhahiddin Bangladesh) in India and is wanted in Burdwan blast case and in many other cases in Bangladesh also," the release said.

Islam was produced before the Special Court for NIA cases in Bengaluru, which granted five days of transit remand. He would now be produced before the Special NIA Court in Patna, the release said.

Local police said Islam was living with his two wives at Ramanagara.

After the Bodh Gaya incident, he was in hiding somewhere in Jharkhand and later moved to Ramanagara.

"He was staying here as a tenant for the past two months," the police said.

The NIA had registered an FIR in February last under IPC sections, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act.

The world-renowned Buddhist pilgrimage town of Bodh Gaya was earlier rocked by a series of blasts on July 7, 2013. Though there were no casualties, several people, including some monks, were injured.

Jamaat-ul-Mujhahiddin BangladeshJMBMohammed Jahidul Islam

