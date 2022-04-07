Probe Agency NIA To Investigate Bangladeshi Terror Group's Bhopal Module Case

The terrorists failed to radicalise local youth in Bhopal.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) Bhopal terror module case where six men, four of them Bangladeshis and two from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, were arrested by the MP Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). They were allegedly trying to radicalise local youth to carry out terror activities across the country but failed to recruit anyone from Bhopal.

On March 12, four men, all Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested following raids by the ATS teams at a rented accommodation in the congested Aishbagh area of the state capital.

Top police officials said accused Fazhar Ali alias Mehmood (32), Mohd Aqeel alias Ahmad (24), Zahuruddin alias Ibrahim alias Milon Pathan alias Jauhar Ali (28) and Fazhar Jainul Abdin alias Akram Al Hasan alias Hussain were part of a JMB plot to develop a sleeper cell for carrying out anti-national activities in India, including in MP, in the future.

"They were trying to radicalise local youths in Jihadist ideology, to develop a remote control sleeper cell for carrying out anti-national activities in MP and other parts of the country," a senior official said.

Despite several attempts, these alleged JMB Jihadists had failed to strike a proper connection with local youths and were unable to recruit anyone from Bhopal. The accused (all of them were school dropouts) hailing from Tangail and Chandpur districts of Bangladesh were using e-books and the darknet to communicate.

When local publishers refused to publish their extremist Islamic literature, the Bangladeshi men started printing the ebooks and binding them into small books in the rented room itself.

A senior official told NDTV that the inputs from locals helped them to catch the accused.

Before coming to Bhopal three months back, they spent a long time furthering their extremist and subversive plans in Assam, West Bengal, and Saharanpur-Deoband in West Uttar Pradesh, the police said.