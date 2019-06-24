'Modi Mangoes', Weighing 450 Grams, Feature At Mango Festival In Lucknow

The name 'Modi Mango' will be documented and patented.

A mango festival in Lucknow celebrated the different varieties of the "King of Fruits", this time with a unique political twist with 'Modi Mango' on display.

With around 700 varieties of mangoes including the famous Dashhari, Chausa, Hosnahara, Mallika, Tommy Atkins, Kesar and Langda, the 'Modi mango', which weighs around 450 grams and has been named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, grabbed eyeballs.

"Just like Modiji, 'Modi Mango' has also garnered immense popularity. Like Prime Minister's 56-inch chest, the size of this mango is also very special. That's why it was named 'Modi Mango'," General Secretary of the Mango committee, Upendra Kumar Singh, said.

Mr Singh said that the name of the mango will be documented and patented.

Since PM Modi in an interview with actor Akshay Kumar spoke about his love for mangoes, many mango growers have named the fruit after his name.

The mango festival was organised by the state government along with the Department of Horticulture and Food Processing and Uttar Pradesh Tourism.