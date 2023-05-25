Mobile Shop Owner Shot At In Lucknow, Opposition Question Law And Order

Motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly shot at a businessman in the Narahi area within the Hazratganj police station limits on Wednesday, police said.

"Mobile phone shop owner Pramod Gupta was closing his store when two unknown assailants shot at him. The assailants fled the spot after the attack," Assistant Commissioner of Police Arvind Kumar Verma said.

Gupta, believed to be in his early 40s, suffered two bullet injuries in his jaw and waist and was rushed to a hospital. His condition remains critical, the police said.

"The incident occurred around 10 pm. We are investigating the matter and are not in position to divulge much. Several teams have been formed to identify and track the assailants," Verma said.

Attacking the government, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the "government of fake encounters" should tell the source of the pistols' supply.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added that these pistols have now reached near the chief minister's residence in the form of shootouts.

Hazratganj is located in the heart of Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh capital. It includes posh markets and important buildings, including the legislative assembly, Lok Bhawan and several important government offices. It is close to the official residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

