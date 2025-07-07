Mob Burns 5 Of Family Alive In Bihar's Purnia Over 'Witchcraft' Suspicion

In yet another case of superstition claiming lives, five members of a family have been set ablaze in Bihar's Purnia district on suspicion of practising 'witchcraft'.

Late on Sunday night, when most people were sleeping in the district's Tetgama village, a 50-strong mob barged into the house of Sita Devi and accused her of practising 'black magic'. The woman's son, 16-year-old Sonu Kumar, said the members of the mob began thrashing everyone who was at home, and he managed to escape and take shelter at a relative's house.

"People from the village came with bamboo sticks and beat everyone, calling my mother a 'witch'. They beat up five people, including my mother, father, brother and sister-in-law. The other villagers did not stop them," Sonu told reporters.

All five, including Sonu's parents, were then set ablaze by the mob and their bodies were hidden under water hyacinth.

Purnia Sub-Divisional Police officer Pankaj Kumar Sharma said Sonu filed a police complaint on Monday.

"Sonu Kumar said his family members were beaten and burned on suspicion of practising 'witchcraft' and their bodies were thrown away. We have recovered the bodies," Mr Sharma said.

Asked about the motive behind the killings, he said that a villager, Ramdev Oraon, had recently lost one of his sons, and another was seriously ill. The villagers blamed Sita Devi for this.

"One of the children of Ramdev Oraon died three days back and the other child fell sick. The villagers suspected Sita Devi of practising 'witchcraft' and it seems that this is the reason they attacked the family," the police officer said.

Stating that two people have been arrested so far, he added, "The incident is serious and none of the people who are involved will be spared," he said.