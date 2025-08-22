Mob Attacks Police With Sticks, Chilli Powder In Rajasthan; 9 Arrested

A police team that responded to a clash and arson incident in a village in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district was attacked by locals, including women, who allegedly assaulted them with sticks and threw chilli powder in their eyes, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Diwala village, located in the Kotdi area, where violence erupted between two groups. A video of the attack has emerged, purportedly showing a policeman being struck on the head with a stick by a villager, while another officer is seen fleeing after sustaining injuries.

Superintendent of Police B Aditya said the violence was linked to the death of a youth a few days ago.

"The deceased's family members believed the other group was responsible. On the day of the 12th-day ritual, relatives gathered and set fire to the house of the rival group. When the police reached the spot, they were attacked with lathis, stones, and chilli powder," he said.

According to the police, six personnel reached the village after receiving the control room alert. Their vehicles were also vandalised. The injured policemen were taken to Arnod hospital, and later, two constables were referred to the district hospital.

The SP further mentioned that nine people have been detained so far, and the situation in the area is now under control.

"Police have been deployed in strength at the location. Strict action will be taken against the attackers, and an investigation is underway," he added.

