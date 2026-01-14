"Attempt To Take It Off Hindu Calendar": BJP On DMK's 'Dravidian Pongal' Pitch

A call by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin to celebrate what he described as a "Dravidian Pongal" has triggered a fresh political debate in the state, with the BJP and its ally AIADMK accusing the ruling party of attempting to strip the harvest festival of Hindu religious elements.

Addressing party cadre ahead of the festivities, Stalin underlined that Pongal is a Tamil harvest festival which transcends religion and caste, and should be celebrated as a symbol of social justice, equality and community bonding. The DMK chief urged party workers to organise "community Pongal" events, projecting the festival as one rooted in Tamil culture rather than religious identity.

The BJP came down strongly on the DMK's pitch. BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said the ruling party was trying to "remove the pooja and Hindu elements from Pongal" and rebrand it as a secular festival.

"Pongal is a Sanatana Dharma festival. There is sun worship involved. By redefining it, the DMK is attempting to take it off the Hindu calendar," she alleged, adding that the move appeared aimed at allowing minorities to participate under a secular framework.

The AIADMK echoed the criticism. Party spokesperson Kovai Sathyan dismissed the DMK's initiative as "theatrics and drama", accusing the ruling party of "twisting and renaming festivals".

The DMK clarified that the call for a "Dravidian Pongal" was meant for party cadre and not the general public. The party firmly rejected the charge that it was interfering with religious practices, maintaining that Pongal is essentially a Tamil harvest festival celebrated by farmers as a way of giving thanks to nature and the sun.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said, "Pongal is not a Hindu festival. In other states, it is celebrated as Sankranti, which is a Hindu festival. That distinction itself shows the difference. Pongal is a Tamil festival," adding that harmony and inclusivity are essential in a diverse society.

The DMK has also announced a Pongal package ahead of the festival, in the run-up to the Assembly polls. The government is giving a Rs 3,000 cash gift along with a hamper containing essential Pongal ingredients and sugarcane to ration card holders, a move the ruling party says reflects its commitment to welfare and cultural traditions.

