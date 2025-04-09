MK Stalin Holds All MLA Meeting To Discuss NEET Exemption From Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held a meeting on Wednesday with Tamil Nadu assembly MLAs to discuss NEET from the state.

All party members, including DMK, Congress, MMK, PMK, VCK, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Party, CPI(M), and CPI legislators, were present at the meeting, whereas the BJP and AIADMK boycotted it.

During the meeting, MK Stalin said that DMK had been fighting against NEET from the beginning, and till now, it has not changed its heart or stance on the issue.

He stated that former CM M Karunanidhi opposed NEET, and it was also approved by the governor. MK Stalin emphasised that during those days, Tamil Nadu had become an example in the field of medical studies.

Furthermore, MK Stalin alleged that the AIADMK regime was spoiling the entire process of medical education by bringing back NEET. He said that the issue needs to be fought in the parliament and that state-wide protests should be held to oppose NEET.

The Tamil Nadu CM said that NEET entrance exams affect the students who are living in poverty and alleged governor RN Ravi of doing politics over the issue. He said that they had sent a proposal to RN Ravi, which he must have sent to the President. However, he did politics over the issue.

MK Stalin stated that the Union Government continued to reject their proposal, but if legal battles after being fought constantly, then Tamil Nadu can get an exemption from NEET.

