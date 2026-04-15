MK Stalin Calls For Black Flag Protest Across Tamil Nadu Over Delimitation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called upon people across the state to hoist black flags tomorrow in protest against the BJP-led Centre over the contentious delimitation issue, escalating the political pitch ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Calling it a "black protest against a black act," Stalin urged every household in Tamil Nadu to participate, framing the issue as a fight to protect the state's political rights. "It is time to show Delhi what Tamils are," he said, warning against any move to redraw parliamentary constituencies based solely on population.

The chief minister did not mince words in his criticism of the Centre, stating that such a move would "take India into the dark ages." He questioned whether Tamil Nadu was being "punished for controlling population for the nation's growth" and asked if its political representation would now be curtailed as a result.

Stalin's call comes after two back-to-back strategy meetings - with DMK MPs ahead of the Parliament session and then with party district secretaries - signalling a coordinated political campaign on the issue.

The Delimitation Debate

At the heart of the controversy is the proposed delimitation exercise, expected after 2027, which could redraw parliamentary constituencies based on updated population data. Currently, Tamil Nadu accounts for 7.2% of Lok Sabha seats, a figure derived from the 1971 Census.

Over the decades, Tamil Nadu and other southern states have successfully implemented population control measures. However, there is growing concern that a fresh delimitation based on current population figures could reduce their share of seats in Parliament. While the Centre says that southern states will not lose their present numbers, Tamil Nadu seeks an assurance that the state's present proportion of seats is safeguarded and not just the exact number.

Such a reduction in proportion to population, political observers warn, could significantly weaken the strength of Tamil Nadu and other southern states in Parliament. It could also make them less critical in the formation of governments at the Centre, potentially enabling parties with strongholds in the northern belt to capture power in Delhi without needing substantial electoral success in the more developed southern states.

In contrast, several northern states with higher population growth could see a significant increase in representation, raising fears in the south of an imbalance in political power, they say.

Stalin has argued that such a shift would effectively reward states that failed to control population, penalising those that did.

However, high-ranking sources in the central government have contended that such apprehensions are entirely unfounded. Rather, conducting the delimitation exercise based on the 2011 census data will benefit the south Indian states, they clarified.

Centre's Assurances, State's Concerns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has previously stated that Tamil Nadu would not lose seats and could, in fact, gain on a pro-rata basis. However, Stalin has been demanding a clear assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state's current 7.2% share will be protected or frozen. The lack of a categorical commitment has kept tensions simmering.

A Wider Southern Push

Positioning himself as a leading voice against the proposed changes, Stalin had last year convened a conclave of southern chief ministers to build consensus on the issue. Yesterday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy too wrote to Stalin, as well as his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka's Siddaramaiah, urging a united stand.

Political Undertones Ahead of Polls

The sharp rhetoric and mass mobilisation call come just days before Tamil Nadu heads into a crucial electoral phase, with polling scheduled on April 23. Stalin's warning of large-scale protests - seen by many as echoing the spirit of the historic anti-Hindi agitations of the 1950s and 60s - underscores the emotional and political weight of the issue.

While any amendment that would hurt the interests of Tamil Nadu will dent prospects of the AIADMK and BJP in the Dravidian state, in West Bengal, the BJP hopes to gain using the move to implement 33% reservation. However, critics argue that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already implemented a similar reservation in her party and it is unlikely to dent her prospects.