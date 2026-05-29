Surprise Inspection At Tamil Nadu Temple Uncovers 'Bribery For Darshan'

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Minister Ramesh conducted a surprise inspection at the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu while wearing a mask to avoid identification. During the inspection, the minister allegedly uncovered several irregularities, including temple staff demanding bribes from devotees for "speed darshan".

A priest and temple staff, unaware of the minister's identity, allegedly demanded Rs 1,000 for facilitating quick darshan. The incident reportedly shocked the minister, who immediately sought an explanation from the concerned staff.

Following the inspection, the HR & CE Department suspended one priest and two security personnel for their alleged involvement in collecting bribes for speed darshan. Additionally, two other staff members were suspended over allegations of collecting money from devotees for hair donation (Mundan) services.

Speaking after the inspection, Minister Ramesh said, "Many devotees and social activists have raised complaints regarding irregularities at the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple. Therefore, I conducted an inspection wearing a mask. During the inspection, I found temple staff collecting money from devotees for speed darshan. Priests and temple officials are involved in these activities. A complete review and inspection have been carried out. A detailed report will be submitted to the Chief Minister, and strict action will be taken against all irregularities."

The Tiruchendur Murugan Temple is one of the busiest temples in Tamil Nadu and has frequently received complaints from devotees regarding crowd management and alleged malpractice.