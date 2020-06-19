Mizoram's MNF, ZPM, Congress In Triangular Fight For Lone Rajya Sabha Seat

Polling will be held at the Assembly secretariat between 9 am and 4 pm (Representational)

The stage is set for election to Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha seat, which will witness a triangular contest today.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has fielded the party's national core committee member K Kanlalvena as the candidate for the biennial election, while the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress nominated B Lalchhanzova and Dr Lallianchhunga respectively.

Mr Lalchhanzova is the ZPM's general secretary (frontal in-charge) while Dr Lallianchhunga is the spokesperson and media department chairman of the state Congress.

In the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, the MNF has 27 members, ZPM seven, Congress five and the BJP has one MLA.

Polling will be held at the Assembly secretariat between 9 am and 4 pm today.

Assembly commissioner and secretary H Lalrinawma, who is also the returning officer for Rajya Sabha polls, said counting will be held today, possibly from 5 pm, after receiving permission from the Election Commission.

He said that polling will be held observing social distancing rules as per the Election Commission's directive to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"We have sent a written appeal to all legislators to wear face masks and hand gloves before coming to the polling centre," Mr Lalrinawma said on Thursday.

He said thermal scanning will be done near the entrance of the polling centre as a safety protocol.

There will be two medical teams at the Assembly secretariat where an isolation room has been set up in case anyone falls sick during the polling.

According to Mr Lalrinawma, a postal ballot will be used if an elector fails to turn up due to illness.

Other assembly secretariat officers and staffs, who are not associated with the election process, have been asked to work from home on Friday, he said.

