'Won't Quit NDA But...': Mizoram Chief Minister On Enforcing Uniform Civil Code

Zoramthanga said his party and government are not afraid of the NDA at the centre (File)

The Mizo National Front (MNF) will not immediately pull out of the BJP-led National Democratic Front, party chief and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said. The MNF has opposed the centre's proposal to implement a Uniform Civil Code in the country.

Any decision to quit the coalition will be fuelled by political necessity, Zoramthanga asserted.

"So far the party has not made a consideration for this and it depends upon political necessity. We are members of the NDA but we totally oppose the Uniform Civil Code," the chief minister said.

"The MNF never changes its stance when the government changes at the centre. The party strongly opposed the proposed UCC because the MNF opposed anything that is detrimental to its motto - "For God and the country"," Zoramthanga said.

"The MNF and the BJP work together for development. But on the Mizo and religious issues, we do not say 'ji saheb' (yes, sir) to whatever they say," he added.

On Monday, Zoramthanga said that the state government and the MNF are not afraid of the NDA government at the centre.

Addressing party workers at Hnam Run (the MNF's office) in Aizawl, Zoramthanga said, "Political parties in India are forming alliances in the name of BJP-led NDA or the Congress-led INDIA. The MNF is an alliance partner of the NDA. Though we are with the NDA, we do not subscribe to the policies of the NDA."

Mizoram will go to the polls by the end of this year.