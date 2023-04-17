'Missionaries From Thousands Of...': RSS Chief On Religious Conversions

Over the course of 100 years, people came to India to change everything, RSS chief said. (File)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, in an apparent reference to religious conversions, said on Sunday that missionaries take advantage of the situations wherein people feel that the society is not with them.

He was addressing an event, where he dedicated to the people the samadhi of Govindnath Maharaj.

"We don't see our own people. We don't go to them and ask them. But some missionary from thousands of miles away comes and lives there, eats their food, speaks their language and then converts them," Bhagwat said.

Over the course of 100 years, people came to India to change everything, he said.

They have been working here for centuries but failed to gain anything as our roots remained strong thanks to the efforts of our ancestors, Bhagwat said.

"Efforts are made to uproot them. So, the society should understand that deceit. We have to strengthen the faith," he said.

Deceptive people raise some questions about religion to waver the faith, he said, adding, "Our society never faced such people earlier so people get sceptical...We have to remove this weakness." Mr Bhagwat said, "Even after this, our society doesn't waver. But people change when they lose faith and feel that the society is not with them."

The RSS chief said that an entire village in Madhya Pradesh became "sanatani" 150 years after they locals got converted to Christianity as they got help from Kalyan Ashram (an RSS-backed voluntary organisation).

"We don't need to go abroad to spread our faith as 'sanatan dharma' doesn't believe in such practices. We need to remove the deviation and distortion of the Bharatiya traditions and faith here (in India) and strengthen the roots of our 'dharma'," he said.

Mr Bhagwat also addressed a Dharma Sabha and visited Gurdwara Badi Sangat to pay obeisance.

After visiting the gurdwara, he said that Guru Granth Sahib is a source of inspiration for the Hindus.

On Monday, Mr Bhagwat is scheduled to inaugurate the office building of Dr Hedgewar Memorial Committee at Saraswati Nagar and also address the Sangh volunteers in Burhanpur.

