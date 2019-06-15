Mission To Recover Bodies Of 8 Nanda Devi Climbers Begins

A team of eight mountain climbers died on the Nanda Devi Peak. (Reuters)

A joint operation of the Indian Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has begun to recover the bodies of eight mountaineers who had gone missing while they were on an expedition to the Nanda Devi peak last month.

"On June 15, an additional team of ITBP will be leaving Nanda Devi East. Additional equipment and necessary material will be made available to them at the Nanda Devi East base camp," the Pithoragarh District Information Officer

On Friday, ITPB mountaineers flew in an IAF helicopter to transport necessary equipment to the Nanda Devi base camp.

The ITBP had deployed its mountaineers at the Nanda Devi East base camp through a land route to carry out search operations for the eight missing mountaineers.

In a statement on Thursday the ITBP said that a team of highly-trained mountaineers will approach the base camp and will try to reach to the site where the equipment and other items were reportedly seen near the unnamed peak near Nanda Devi East.