Missing Names, Waiting Families: 17 Hours After Blast At Vedanta Plant

Outside the towering gates of the Vedanta Limited thermal power plant in Singhitarai, Sakti in Chhattisgarh, the air is thick with dust and uncertainty. It has been nearly 17 hours since a boiler tube explosion ripped through the plant on Tuesday, but for many families gathered here, the most basic question remains unanswered - who is alive, and who is not?

Among the crowd are two young men, moving restlessly from one face to another, asking the same question again and again "Is there a list? Do you know their names?" One of them is Ravindra Ram. His voice carries both urgency and exhaustion. He is looking for his brother, Ramu, who was on duty at the exact spot where the explosion occurred.

Ravindra has heard everything but knows nothing. Some say his brother is dead. Others claim he is injured and undergoing treatment. But no official confirmation has come. No list. No clarity. Just fragments of rumours.

"We came here from Kachranwa village in Sonbhadra," Ravindra says quietly. "It's been seven months. We work here through a contractor. My sister's wedding is this year... I had just left for home yesterday. When I reached Raigarh station, I heard about the blast. I came back immediately. Since then, I've been searching... but no one is telling us anything."

The accident occurred at around 2:35 pm on April 14, when a boiler tube exploded inside the plant. The force of the blast left workers trapped, injured, and scattered across the site. Rescue operations stretched through the night and into the next morning.

Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafulla Thakur confirmed that 34 people had been pulled out. Sixteen had died. Twenty were injured, some critically. SDRF teams were deployed, ambulances moved in and out, and police vehicles entered the premises in quick succession.

But outside the gates, time seemed to stand still.

Even as official numbers began to emerge, names did not. Neither the administration nor the plant management released a list of victims. Families many of them migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and neighbouring regions were left wandering between hospital corridors, plant gates, and temporary camps, searching for any sign of their loved ones.

Ravindra's anxiety is shared by many. Some hold photographs. Others clutch mobile phones, repeatedly dialing numbers that no longer connect. Each passing hour deepens the fear.

What makes the tragedy heavier is what some workers are now beginning to say. Ravindra recalls that just four days before the blast, workers had raised concerns. "There was a lot of dust coming out of the boiler," he says. "We told the supervisor. But he said it's normal here."

Those words now echo differently.

Inside the plant, the machinery has fallen silent. Outside, a different movement has begun. Workers are leaving.

Dilip, a labourer from Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, walks away from the gates with a small group. His decision is simple, but heavy. "What is the point of staying?" he asks. "Such a big accident has happened. We are scared. What if something like this happens again?"

For many like him, the promise of work has suddenly turned into a question of survival.

As the day progresses, the official machinery continues its work counting the injured, managing the site, issuing statements. But beyond those numbers lies a deeper story. A story of waiting. Of uncertainty. Of families caught between hope and grief.

