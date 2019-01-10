Prakash Raj Defends Rahul Gandhi After Criticism Over 'Mahila' Comment

Prakash Raj has defended Rahul Gandhi, saying his statement should be looked from a different angle (PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is facing a lot of flak after a sexist comment targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the Rafale deal.

The Congress chief, had at a rally in Rajasthan on Wednesday, mocked PM Modi saying he had a ''mahila (woman)'' defend him during the Rafale debate in parliament following which he faced a lot of criticism.

However, actor-director Prakash Raj has now come out in defence of the Congress chief saying that Rahul Gandhi's statement should be looked from a different angle also.

"The fact still remains that the PM hid and didn't answer on Rafale. Make the issue of the fact that the PM actually hid. Rahul Gandhi is not against women. Rahul Gandhi appointed a transgender as the office bearer of the Congress. We should look at that also," said Prakash Raj.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) too on Thursday issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making sexist remarks against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament.

Smriti Irani tweeted on Mr Gandhi with the hashtag #MisogynistRahul, while her colleague Union Minister Sushma Swaraj took to Twitter to write that the comments mark a "new low" in Indian politics.