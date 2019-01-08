Apsara Reddy Appointed Congress's First Transgender Officebearer

Apasara Reddy had joined the AIADMK in 2016.

All India | | Updated: January 08, 2019 19:20 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Apsara Reddy Appointed Congress's First Transgender Officebearer

Congress tweeted a photo of Apsara Reddy (right) with party chief Rahul Gandhi.


New Delhi: 

The Congress has appointed transgender activist Apsara Reddy as a national general secretary of its women's wing, the Mahila Congress, making her the 134-year-old party's first transgender officebearer.

Congress tweeted a photo of her with party chief Rahul Gandhi.

A former journalist, Apsara Reddy had joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or AIADMK party in May 2016.

She had moved to the pro-Sasikala camp of the AIADMK after party icon Jayalithaa's death later that year.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Apasara ReddyCongressTransgender

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bharat BandhLive TVPM Modi BiopicHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusMamata BanerjeeUpcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizAmartya SenBandhan BankAlok Verma CaseGeneral Category ReservationMumbai Bus StrikeNote 5 ProHonor 10 Lite

................................ Advertisement ................................