Apsara Reddy Appointed Congress's First Transgender Officebearer

The Congress has appointed transgender activist Apsara Reddy as a national general secretary of its women's wing, the Mahila Congress, making her the 134-year-old party's first transgender officebearer.

A former journalist, Apsara Reddy had joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or AIADMK party in May 2016.

She had moved to the pro-Sasikala camp of the AIADMK after party icon Jayalithaa's death later that year.