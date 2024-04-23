'Misleading': Railways Refutes Claims Of Train Glass Door Being Smashed By Passenger

The ministry urged netizens to refrain from spreading misleading and old videos.

The Ministry of Railways on Saturday refuted the claims made in a viral video on social media that the glass door of a train was smashed by a passenger who was not able to board the train. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ministry dismissed the claims and urged social media users to refrain from spreading misleading and old videos. It also shared a video showing all the glass doors of the said train intact.

"Based on the internal investigation. No sun incident related to breaking of glass was reported. Kindly refrain from sharing old misleading videos," the Ministry of Railways said.

The video surfaced online last week. The incident took place on Kaifiyat Express, according to the caption of the post. The clip shows a train passenger breaking the glass of a door to enter the coach. It also shows a packed third AC of the train, with passengers standing in the vestibule area of the coach. There is no space to move due to which the door, presumably, couldn't be opened.

People are seen running on the platform, trying to get into their coach. Suddenly, one person notices a crack in the glass and asks a man sitting close to the door to move. Both cover their faces just in time as the glass shatters and a man standing on the platform is heard shouting and asking them to open the door.

They respond that the train is crowded and there is no space, but the man refuses to listen the breaks the remaining part of the glass. The men in the vestibule area then hurriedly move. The video ends abruptly and it is not known if the man was able to board the train. The post said that the man had confirmed the ticket and he wanted to desperately enter the train.

The video attracted a lot of comments, with users slamming the overcrowding of trains and claiming that the "state of affairs of Railways has gone down". At the time, Northern Railway too reacted to the video, asking the RPF to look into the matter. RPF Delhi Division responded saying they informed the inspector in Ghaziabad.