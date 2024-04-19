Watch: As Crowd Shuts Train Door, Passenger's Unexpected Move To Board

The video has sparked a huge debate on social media.

A video showing a train passenger breaking the glass of a coach to enter the coach has gone viral on social media, prompting the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to react. The clip, posted on X by a popular handle Ghar Ke Kalesh, has been viewed more than two million times. The accompanying caption gives the name of the train as Kaifiyat Express, and claims that the glass was broken as a passenger was not able to enter the coach since it was crowded.

The video shows a packed third AC of the train, with passengers standing in the vestibule area of the coach. There is no space to move due to which the door, presumably, couldn't be opened.

People are seen running on the platform, trying to get into their coach. Suddenly, one person notices a crack on the glass and asks a man sitting close to the door to move.

Both cover their faces just in time as the glass shatters and a man standing on the platform is heard shouting and asking them to open the door.

Kalesh b/w Passengers in india railway (train no. 12226 kaifiyaat SF express) over ye bande 3rd ac mai jiski seat reserved hai usko under nhi jaane de rahe so he broke the glass

They respond that the train is crowded and there is no space, but the man refuses to listen the breaks the remaining part of the glass. The men in the vestibule area then hurriedly move.

The video ends abruptly and it is not known if the man was able to board the train. The post says that the man had confirmed ticket and he wanted to desperately enter the train.

It attracted a lot of comments, with users slamming the overcrowding of trains and claiming that the "state of affairs of Railways has gone down".

Northern Railway too reacted to the video, asking the RPF to look into the matter. RPF Delhi Division responded saying they informed the inspector in Ghaziabad.

Many videos of overcrowding on trains have surfaced in the past few days. Earlier this week, an X user posted a video of ticketless passengers overcrowding the sleeper coach of the Suhaildev Superfast Express that he was travelling in.

In the video, the train coach is packed with passengers who are seen sitting on the floor. The train's corridor was also congested, leaving little room for movement.