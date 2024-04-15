Video Shows Ticketless Passengers Sitting On Floor Of Sleeper Coach, Railways Reacts

In the video, the train coach is packed with passengers who are seen sitting on the floor.

Of late, there have been numerous grievances regarding overcrowding on trains. Several rail passengers have been taking to social media to show the ''dire'' condition of trains, which have been marred by overcrowding and ticketless passengers occupying seats. In a similar instance, an X user posted a video of ticketless passengers overcrowding the sleeper coach of the Suhaildev Superfast Express that he was travelling in.

''Train number 22420 Koi bhi TT nhi aaya train Lucknow pahuchne wali hai Thank you railway SLEEPER CLASS KO GENERAL banana ke liye Maximum aadmi bina ticket ke ya general ticket hai (Sleeper class has become general coach, Most of the people are travelling without tickets while some have general tickets,'' the tweet read.

In the video, the train coach is packed with passengers who are seen sitting on the floor. The train's corridor was also congested, leaving little room for movement.

See the post here:

Train number 22420

Koi bhi TT nhi aaya train lucknow pahuchne wali hai

Thank you railway SLEEPER CLASS KO GENERAL bnane ke liye

Maximum aadmi bina ticket ke ya general ticket hai@drm_lko@RailMinIndia@RailwaySeva@RailwayNorthern@myogiadityanath@PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/g5HRuzcAnc — Sumit (@5gqwedr) April 14, 2024

Railway Seva, the official customer care account of the Railways, responded to his post and asked him to share details.

''We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal,'' the response read.

We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on https://t.co/JNjgaq1zyT or dial 139 for speedy redressal.

https://t.co/utEzIqB89U — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) April 14, 2024

Several internet users expressed their anger and frustration at the situation, which is unfortunately ''too common'' in India.

Earlier, a passenger named Rachit Jain shared a disturbing story about his sister's experience in an air-conditioned 3-tier coach. Mr Jain described a scene of extreme crowding near the coach doors, making it impossible for his sister to board. In the confusion, her child was tragically separated from her and left behind on the platform.