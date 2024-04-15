Man Shares Post About 'Dire' Condition Of AC 3-Tier Coaches, Railways Responds

Mr Jain's sister jumped off the moving train, sustaining injuries

Social media is buzzing with reports of difficult journeys on Indian Railways. Recently, a passenger named Rachit Jain shared a disturbing story about his sister's experience in an air-conditioned 3-tier coach. His online post went viral, sparking outrage and catching the attention of the official Railway Seva profile.

Mr Jain described a scene of extreme crowding near the coach doors, making it impossible for his sister to board. In the confusion, her child was tragically separated from her and left behind on the platform.

"I must bring to your attention the dire state of 3AC coaches. Today, my sister faced a harrowing experience while trying to board a train. Overcrowding near the gates prevented her from entering, and in the chaos, her child was left on the station platform. She had no choice but to risk her safety by disembarking from a moving train to retrieve her child, resulting in injuries," Mr Jain wrote.

In a heart-wrenching attempt to reunite with her child, Mr Jain's sister jumped off the moving train, sustaining injuries. Mr Jain highlighted the conditions that worsened the situation, including a lack of basic amenities like clean washrooms and the presence of unauthorized passengers overcrowding the train. He included the train's PNR and coach number for verification and tagged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging for action.

Mr Jain urged the authorities to take action by deploying railway police or ticket checkers to address the chaotic situation promptly.

"While there isn't a specific rule dictating the maximum number of waiting list passengers allowed on a train, it's crucial to consider passenger safety and comfort. Post-COVID, many passengers are boarding trains with waiting list tickets. Overcrowding can compromise safety and comfort, which passengers rightfully expect when paying for services. Although there's no explicit rule, maintaining a balance to ensure passenger satisfaction and safety is essential," Mr Jain wrote in a subsequent tweet.



Commenting on the post, Railway Seva requested Mr Jain's phone number. "Kindly specify if any medical assistance is required."

The post soon went viral and many resonated with Mr Jain's post and commented how they faced similar issues.

A user wrote, "This has been the state for almost all trains these days. They have reduced the number of unreserved coaches in trains thus the waitlisted passengers enter into sleeper, 3ac coaches. Hardly any heed is being paid by @RailMinIndia into this major issue."

Another user commented, "Railways is only interested in VB all other train passengers are not required. The railway services have deteriorated beyond repair in the last five years. Even a separate budget of railways was stopped and hence focus got lost."

"I'm sorry that this happened to your sister. Vaishnav ji has been tagged time and again to such posts but he does not take action," the third user wrote.



